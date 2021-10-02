GATE Registration 2022 Latest News: Candidates preparing for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 must take note that the registration process with late free has started on Saturday. Now, the applicants can apply online for the aptitude test with the payment of an additional fee till October 7. However, the candidates who want to apply for GATE 2022, first they will have to register online at gate.iitkgp.ac.in with their names.Also Read - GATE 2022 Registration Ends On Sept 24: List of Document Needed For Application Form

“The end date of filling the online application is September 30, 2021 without late fee. Applications may still be submitted from October 1 to October 7, 2021 with late fee,” a statement on the gate.iitkgp.ac.in stated. Also Read - Breaking: GATE 2022 Registration Postponed to September 2, Here’s How to Apply on gate.iitkgp.ac.in

GATE 2022 Registration: Check steps to apply Also Read - GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur to Hold Exam in February | Check Dates And Other Details Here

Visit gate.iitkgp.ac.in Click on the GATE application link and complete the registration process Fill GATE 2021 application form Upload required documents including scanned images of photograph and signature Pay GATE 2021 application fee Preview and submit the GATE registration form 2021

The candidates must note that the GATE 2022 for admission to MTech courses will be held in February and the exams will be held on February 5, 6, 12 and 13.

As per latest updates, 2 new subject papers have been added this year — GE (Geomatics Engineering) and NM (Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering), taking the total number of GATE papers to 29.