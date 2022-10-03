GATE Registration 2023 Last Date: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will end the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) tomorrow, October 04, 2022. All those candidates who have still not filled the GATE Application form can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates can check the important dates, steps to fill application form and other details here.Also Read - CTET 2022: CBSE Releases Important Notice For These Candidates. Check Details Here

GATE Registration 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Opening date of application: August 30, 2022

Closing Date of Regular Application: Ocotber 04, 2022

End of Extended Period(With Late Fine): October 07, 2022

GATE Admit Card 2022: January 03, 2023

GATE Exam Dates: February 04, 05, 11, and Feb 12, 2023

Candidate’s response available on Application portal: Feb 15, 2023

Answer keys available on Application portal: Feb 21, 2023

Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys: Feb 22 to Feb 25, 2023

Announcement of Results for GATE 2023: Mar 16, 2023

Score Card available for Download: March 21, 2023

How to Fill GATE Application Form?

In this article, we will help you to fill up the GATE Application form. Follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website gate.iitk.ac.in. On the homepage, look for the link that says, “login.” Enter the registration details. A system-generated id and password will be generated. Login again to fill up the GATE Application form. Upload the necessary documents. Submit the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

CHECK GATE ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Eligibility Criteria: A candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program OR has already completed any government approved degree program in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Science / Commerce / Arts is eligible to appear for GATE 2023 examination.

GATE EXAM PATTERN

All Test Papers of GATE 2023 examinations will be entirely of objective type. The pattern of questions will include some Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ), while the remaining questions may include Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and/or Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the information bulletin.