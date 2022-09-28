GATE Registration 2023 Last Date: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will end the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) on September 30, 2022. Candidates are advised to fill up the GATE Application form by visiting the official website of GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in. The registration process has commenced on August 30. This year, the GATE examination will be conducted on February 04, 05, 11, and February 12, 2023. The exam will be a computer-based test (CBT) that is being organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur.Also Read - Chandigarh ASI Police, LIC, UCO, UPSC Recruitment 2022: List of Top Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

The exam will be conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI).

GATE Registration 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Opening date of application: August 30, 2022

Closing Date of Regular Application: September 30, 2022

End of Extended Period(With Late Fine): October 07, 2022

GATE Admit Card 2022: January 03, 2023

GATE Exam Dates: February 04, 05, 11, and Feb 12, 2023

Candidate’s response available on Application portal: Feb 15, 2023

Answer keys available on Application portal: Feb 21, 2023

Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys: Feb 22 to Feb 25, 2023

Announcement of Results for GATE 2023: Mar 16, 2023

Score Card available for Download: March 21, 2023

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to fill up the GATE Application Form. Follow the steps given below.

How to Fill GATE Application Form?

Visit the official website gate.iitk.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the login option.

Reminder For New Users: Register yourself on the portal.

You need to provide personal details and contact addresses in order to register yourself.

After registration, log in using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill up the GATE application form 2023.

Upload the required documents.

Pay the requisite application fee.

Submit the GATE 2023 Application form once you have paid the application fee.

Download the GATE registration form and take a printout of it for future reference.

GATE 2023 scorecard will remain valid for THREE years from the date of announcement of results. For more details, visit the official website.