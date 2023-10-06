GATE Application Correction Window 2024 to Open Soon; Registration With Late Fee Underway

Top Recommended Stories

IISc GATE Exam 2024: The Indian Institute of Science(IISc), Bengaluru will open the application correction window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) soon on its official website —

Published: October 6, 2023 10:08 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

GATE 2024 Exam: New Paper Introduced; Check Registration Date, Exam Schedule, Eligibility.(Photo Credit: India.com)

IISc GATE Exam 2024: The Indian Institute of Science(IISc), Bengaluru will open the application correction window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) soon on its official website — https://gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Going by the IISc GATE schedule, aspirants can make changes/ modifications to the GATE 2024 application between November 7 to November 11, 2023. At present, the registration process for the GATE examination is underway. Candidates can fill up the GATE Application form with a late fee till October 13, 2023.

GATE Registration 2024 – Check IISc GATE Application Form Last Date

Name of the event 

Day Important Dates here 
GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) Opens (https://goaps.iisc.ac.in/)31st August 2023
Closing Date of EXTENDED online registration/ application process (With Late Fee)Friday13th October 2023
Modifications in GATE 2024 ApplicationTuesday to Saturday07th to 11th November 2023
Availability of GATE Admit cards for downloadWednesday3rd January 2024
GATE 2024 ExaminationsSaturday & Sunday03, 04 and 10, 11 February 2024

