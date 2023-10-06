Home

GATE Application Correction Window 2024 to Open Soon; Registration With Late Fee Underway

IISc GATE Exam 2024: The Indian Institute of Science(IISc), Bengaluru will open the application correction window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) soon on its official website —

IISc GATE Exam 2024: The Indian Institute of Science(IISc), Bengaluru will open the application correction window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) soon on its official website — https://gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Going by the IISc GATE schedule, aspirants can make changes/ modifications to the GATE 2024 application between November 7 to November 11, 2023. At present, the registration process for the GATE examination is underway. Candidates can fill up the GATE Application form with a late fee till October 13, 2023.

