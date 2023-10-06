By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
GATE Application Correction Window 2024 to Open Soon; Registration With Late Fee Underway
IISc GATE Exam 2024: The Indian Institute of Science(IISc), Bengaluru will open the application correction window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) soon on its official website —
IISc GATE Exam 2024: The Indian Institute of Science(IISc), Bengaluru will open the application correction window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) soon on its official website — https://gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Going by the IISc GATE schedule, aspirants can make changes/ modifications to the GATE 2024 application between November 7 to November 11, 2023. At present, the registration process for the GATE examination is underway. Candidates can fill up the GATE Application form with a late fee till October 13, 2023.
GATE Registration 2024 – Check IISc GATE Application Form Last Date
Name of the event
|Day
|Important Dates here
|GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) Opens (https://goaps.iisc.ac.in/)
|—
|31st August 2023
|Closing Date of EXTENDED online registration/ application process (With Late Fee)
|Friday
|13th October 2023
|Modifications in GATE 2024 Application
|Tuesday to Saturday
|07th to 11th November 2023
|Availability of GATE Admit cards for download
|Wednesday
|3rd January 2024
|GATE 2024 Examinations
|Saturday & Sunday
|03, 04 and 10, 11 February 2024
