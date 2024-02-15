Home

Education

GATE Response Sheet 2024 LIVE: IISc GATE Candidate’s Response Sheet at gate2024.iisc.ac.in(Tomorrow); Direct Link

live

GATE Response Sheet 2024 LIVE: IISc GATE Candidate’s Response Sheet at gate2024.iisc.ac.in(Tomorrow); Direct Link

GATE Response Sheet 2024 LIVE: This year, GATE Answer Key 2024 will be released on February 21. GATE Result will be declared on March 16, 2024.

GATE Response Sheet 2024 LIVE: IISc GATE Candidate's Response Sheet at gate2024.iisc.ac.in(Tomorrow); Direct Link

GATE Response Sheet 2024 LIVE: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru will release the GATE Candidate’s Response Sheet 2024 tomorrow, February 16, 2024; candidates can access the IISc GATE Candidate’s Response Sheet at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a prestigious national-level exam that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities. To access the GATE Response Sheet, you must enter your login details. GATE 2024 test papers contain questions of three types: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs); Multiple Select Questions (MSQs); and Numerical Answer Type (NAT). Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) carry 1 or 2 marks each.

Trending Now

Each MCQ will have choice of four answers, out of which ONLY ONE choice is correct. For a wrong answer chosen in a MCQ, there will be negative marking. For a 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer. Likewise, for 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer. Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) carry 1 or 2 marks each. Each MSQ will have choice of four answers, out of which ONE or MORE than ONE choice(s) is / are correct. There is NO negative marking for a wrong answer in MSQ questions. However, there is NO partial credit for choosing partially correct combinations of answers. Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions carry 1 or 2 marks each. For NAT questions, the answer is a signed real number, which must be entered by the candidate using the virtual numeric keypad on the monitor (keyboard of the computer will be disabled). No choices will be shown for these types of questions. The answer can be a number such as 10 or -10 (an integer only).

This year, GATE Answer Key 2024 will be released on February 21. GATE Result will be declared on March 16, 2024. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on GATE 2024.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.