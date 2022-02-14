GATE Response Sheets 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, is likely to release the GATE response sheets 2022 of candidates on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the response sheets on the official of GATE 2022 after the institute releases the same.Also Read - GATE 2022 Concludes: Expected Results Date, Answer Key | Check All Important Updates Here

IIT Kharagpur had conducted the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 in forenoon and afternoon sessions from Friday, February 04 to Saturday, February 13, 2022.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the GATE response sheet 2022:

Visit the official website i.e. https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/

Click on ‘Login’ tab on the homepage

Enter Enrolment Number/Email Address and Password

Click on ‘Submit’

The candidates’ response sheets will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download the response sheets and take a print out for future reference.

The official answer key of GATE 2022 is likely to be released on February 21, 2022. The result of the exam will be announced on March 17, 2022. However, the analysis and unofficial answer key for the exam have also been released. The candidates must also note that before the release of the answer key, IIT-KGP will also release the GATE 2022 response sheet. It will be released on February 15, 2022.

Answer Key will help the students to gauge the raw marks in the exam. It should be noted that the GATE 2022 answer key will be released as a PDF and along with it; a question paper will also be released. The response sheet on the other hand will be released under the GOAPS.