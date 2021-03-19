GATE Result 2021 Declared: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Friday night declared the result of the Graduate Aptitude Test For Engineering GATE 2021 on its official website, gate.iitb.ac.in. The result was scheduled to be released on March 22 but is announced ahead of its time. However, the Gate 2021 score card will be available at the GOAPS portal. Based on GATE score, the aspiring candidates can seek admission in MTech courses across IITs, IISc, and other colleges. Also Read - GATE 2021 Final Answer Key Released, Result Anytime Soon: Here’s How to Check it

As per updates, a total of 8,82,684 candidates had applied for the exam this year, a slight increase from 8.59 lakh last year. This rise is because of the introduction of two new courses in GATE 2021. Notably, humanities students this year were also allowed to appear for the exam in which 14,196 students had applied.

Candidates must note that GATE 2021 result includes the GATE scores of candidates, All India Rank, marks out of 100, qualifying marks and other basic details of candidates.

GATE Result 2021: Here’s How to Check Score

Step 1: Visit the official website, gate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page (click allow in the browser in case not redirected)

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, take a print out

It must be noted that the GATE 2021 was conducted on February 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, and 14. Gate 2021 was held with strict COVID guidelines. This year, two new exams were added to the list of papers taking the total paper tally to 27. The new subjects that were added this year include ES (Environmental Science and Engineering) and XH (Humanities and Social Sciences) in Economics / English / Linguistics / Philosophy / Psychology / Sociology.