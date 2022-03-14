GATE Result 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) is likely to release the GATE Result 2022 on March 17. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the institute i.e. gate.itkgp.ac.in. As per the schedule released by IIT Kharagpur, GATE 2022 Result will be announced on March 17, 2022.Also Read - GATE 2022 Results to Release on This Date; Here's How to Download

The IIT Kharagpur had conducted the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2022 on February 5, 6 and 12, 13, 2022 all over India in various centres. The candidates must note that the final answer key for GATE 2022 is also expected to release along with the results. Also Read - GATE 2022 Answer Key Released on gate.iitkgp.ac.in; Download Via Direct Link Given Here

Here are some of the important details:

After the release of the GATE 2022 results, candidates can also expect the release of the official cut-off list for all 29 papers of GATE 2022. Candidates are advised to visit gate.iitkgp.ac.in for official updates regarding the GATE 2022 results. Also Read - GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur to Release Answer Key Today; Check Other Details Here