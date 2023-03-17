Facing Trouble Downloading GATE 2023 Result? IIT Kanpur Asks Candidates to Submit documents, Update Application

Home

GATE 2023 Result: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur declared the result for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 on Thursday, March 16, 2023. The GATE results are available on IIT Kanpur’s official website, gate.iitk.ac.in. The GATE 2023 scorecard, on the other hand, will be available for download on March 21.

GATE 2023 Result Withheld?

Meanwhile, the GATE 2023 results for a few candidates have been withheld due to errors in their application forms. In order for the result to be processed and announced, the institute has requested the applicants to send relevant documents to gate.iitk.ac.in, reported Careers360.

“If your results are withheld because of defect in your application, please send the relevant documents (file name should be photo_<enrolmentID> OR signature_<enrolmentID> OR certificate_<enrolmentID> OR photoID_<enrolmentID>) to gate@iitk.ac.in,” IIT Kanpur in a statement was quoted as saying by Careers360. “Please remember to mention details of your application (name, mobile number, email address, enrolment ID, registration number) in the email address,” the Institute further added.

A few frequently asked questions have also been addressed on the IT Kanpur GATE 2023 website. One can check the GATE FAQs Below.

Q1. If I have not uploaded photograph as per the specifications mentioned, will my application be rejected?

A. Your application will be marked DEFECTIVE. You will be intimated by email, SMS or phone call from your respective Zone to RECTIFY your DEFECT (by uploading a new photograph). You will be given chances for rectification up to the deadline, beyond which your application will either be considered as PROVISIONAL or REJECTED.

Q2: If I have not uploaded signature as per the specifications mentioned, will my application be rejected?

A. Your application will be marked DEFECTIVE. You will be intimated by email, SMS or phone call from your respective Zone to RECTIFY your DEFECT (by uploading a new signature image). You will be given chances for rectification up to a deadline, beyond which your application will either be considered as PROVISIONAL or REJECTED.

Q3. I have received marks less than the qualifying marks mentioned for SC/ST/PwD category of that paper. Can I still download the performance report?, reports Careers360.

A. Yes, candidates who have obtained marks less than the qualifying marks mentioned for SC/ST/PwD category of that paper, will be able to download the performance report, at a later date. The date will be announced on the website.

How to Download IIT GATE Result 2023?

Go to the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download GATE 2023 Result.” Log in with your application number and date of birth. The GATE 2023 Result will be displayed on the screen. Download the GATE 2023 Result and take a printout for future reference.

The GATE 2023 examination was held on 4, 5, 11, and 12 February 2023 in eight sessions. Candidates may submit their contests on the answer keys provided for a very limited time period against a payment. They will be allowed to raise objections against the GATE 2023 answer key between February 22 to 25. Candidates are advised to go through the official website for the latest updates.

