Home

Education

GATE Result 2024 Date LIVE: IISc GATE Scores at gate2024.iisc.ac.in Soon; Download Link

live

GATE Result 2024 Date LIVE: IISc GATE Scores at gate2024.iisc.ac.in Soon; Download Link

GATE Result 2024 will be announced by the Indian Institute of Science(IISc) Bengaluru on March 16, 2024.

GATE Result 2024: The Indian Institute of Science(IISc) Bengaluru will announce the GATE Result 2024 on March 16, 2024. All those students who have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination can access the IISc GATE Scores at https://gate2024.iisc.ac.in/. The GATE Result will be published at the GOAPS Portal. wherein a candidate must enter his/her enrollment ID/email address, GATE 2024 application portal password, and captcha code. The GATE score obtained by the candidates will remain valid for three years from the date of announcement of results.

Name of the Event Important Dates GATE Full form Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) GATE Result Date March 16 GATE Result Time Soon GATE Login Credentials Enrollment ID/email address, GATE 2024 application portal password, and captcha code GATE Result Download Link to be active soon Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on GATE RESULT

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.