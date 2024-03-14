Home

Education

GATE Result 2024 on March 16: IISc to Declare GATE Scores on GOAPS Portal; How to Check

GATE Result 2024 on March 16: IISc to Declare GATE Scores on GOAPS Portal; How to Check

GATE Result 2024 will be declared on March 16, 2024. Candidates can download the IISc GATE Scores at https://gate2024.iisc.ac.in/. The GATE Result will be announced at the GOAPS Portal. To access the

GATE Response Sheet 2024 LIVE: IISc GATE Candidate's Response Sheet at gate2024.iisc.ac.in(Tomorrow); Direct Link

GATE Result 2024 will be declared on March 16, 2024. Candidates can download the IISc GATE Scores at https://gate2024.iisc.ac.in/. The GATE Result will be announced at the GOAPS Portal. To access the GATE Result, a candidate must enter his/her enrollment ID/email address, GATE 2024 application portal password, and captcha code. GATE 2024 was held for a total of 30 test papers comprising full papers and sectional papers. Candidates had the option to appear for one or two test papers from the allowed two-paper combinations. The GATE score obtained by the candidates will remain valid for a period of three years from the date of announcement of results.

GATE Result 2024: How to Download GATE Scores?

Visit the official website of IISc GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Look for the link that reads, “Download GATE Result.”

Enter the login details such as GATE enrollment ID/email address, GATE 2024 application portal password, and captcha code.

portal password, and captcha code. Your GATE Result will be published on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.