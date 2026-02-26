Home

Education

GATE Result 2026: IIT Guwahati GATE answer key challenge window opens; check last date

GATE Result 2026: IIT Guwahati GATE answer key challenge window opens; check last date

GATE Answer Key 2026 LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has opened the GATE Answer Key challenge window. To download the GATE 2026 Answer Key, a registered candidate must

GATE Answer Key 2026 LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has opened the GATE Answer Key challenge window. To download the GATE 2026 Answer Key, a registered candidate must enter his or her login credentials, which are the enrollment ID and password. Along with the GATE Answer Key, the institute will release the GATE response sheet. This year, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination was held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. The GATE Result are scheduled to be declared on March 19. The GATE score obtained by the candidate will remain valid for a period of THREE years from the date of announcement of results. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on IIT GATE Result.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.