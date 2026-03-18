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GATE Result 2026: IIT GATE Final Answer key, scorecard soon at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; direct link

GATE Result 2026: IIT GATE Final Answer key, scorecard soon at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; direct link

Along with the GATE Result, the institute will release the GATE final answer key.

SSC GD Exam Date 2026: SSC GD Constable exam date sheet to be announced soon at ssc.gov.in; update on exam city slip, admit card

GATE Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will declare the GATE Result tomorrow, March 19, 2026. To download the GATE 2026 Result, a registered candidate must enter his or her login credentials, which are the enrollment ID and password. Along with the GATE Result, the institute will release the GATE final answer key.

This year, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination was held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. The GATE Result are scheduled to be declared on March 19. The GATE score obtained by the candidate will remain valid for a period of THREE years from the date of announcement of results. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on IIT GATE Result.

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