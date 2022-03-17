GATE 2022 Result: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur has released the GATE 2022 Result today, March 17, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam, can download the final result from the official website of GATE— gate.iitkgp.ac.in.Also Read - Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 16 Posts at indiancoastguard.gov.in

The GATE 2022 scorecards will be available to download from March 21, 2022. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps, a direct link to download the results.

GATE 2022 Result: How to Download Your Scorecard

Visit the official website of GATE, gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Click on the GATE 2022 Result link available on the homepage.

available on the homepage. Enter the required credentials such as GATE enrollment number / email id and password.

/ email id and password. Now click on the submit option.

Your GATE 2022 Results will appear on the screen.

Download the GATE 2022 Results and take a printout of it for future reference.

GATE 2022 Result: Direct Link to Download

The GATE 2022 examination was conducted on February 5, 6, 12, and 13, 2022. The answer key was released on February 21 and challenges by candidates on the answer key was done from February 22 to February 25, 2022. For more details, eligible candidates can visit the official website of GATE, gate.iitkgp.ac.in