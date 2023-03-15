GATE 2023 Result to be Declared on March 16: Here’s How to Check Scorecard at gate.iitk.ac.in

Top Recommended Stories

GATE 2023 Result: Candidates who appeared in IITK GATE 2023 exam will need their registration ID, email ID and password to download the GATE results 2023 from the IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 login.

Published: March 15, 2023 3:00 PM IST

By India.com Education Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

GATE 2023 Result: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) is all set to declare the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) results on Thursday (March 16) after 4 pm. The exact time for releasing GATE result has not been announced yet. Even though, the GATE Result will be declared on March 16, and GATE scorecards will be released on March 21, 2023 on the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in.

Candidates who appeared in IITK GATE 2023 exam will need their registration ID, email ID and password to download the GATE results 2023 from the IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 login.

How to check and download GATE 2023 Result online

  • Candidates need to visit official websitegate.iitkgp.ac.in
  • Log in using credentials like enrollment ID or email address and password
  • Then click on the ‘GATE 2023 result’ tab.
  • The result will be displayed on screen
  • Go through the resuly and take its printout for future reference

GATE 2023 score card will remain valid for three years from the date of announcement of results. The IIT uses a normalization method to convert the raw score obtained by candidates to GATE scores; based on which the results are declared.

This year, the institute conducted GATE exams on February 5, 6, 12, and 13. The GATE scorecards will be released on March 21. The response sheet for GATE 2023 was released on February 15 and the answer key was released on February 21. Candidates were given time till February 25, 2023 to raise objections against it. IIT GATE 2023 is a qualifying examination for admission to MTech, doctoral programmes offered by the GATE score-accepting institutes.

