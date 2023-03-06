Top Recommended Stories

GATE 2023 Result Big Update: Scores Likely To Be Out By THIS Date on gate.iitk.ac.in | Deets Inside

As per the official schedule released for GATE 2023, IIT Kanpur will release the result for the GATE Exam on March 16, 2023.

Published: March 6, 2023 4:27 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

GATE Result 2023 Soon. Check dates here.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

GATE 2023 Results: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 Result is likely to be announced soon. According to the official schedule released by IIT Kanpur, the GATE Result would be released this month. Soon after the formal announcement of the GATE 2023 result, the same will be available on the official website of the institute i.e. gate.iitk.ac.in.

As per the official schedule released for GATE 2023, IIT Kanpur will release the result for the GATE Exam on March 16, 2023. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the key details below.

GATE 2023 Result: Key Details

  • GATE Result is likely to be announced on March 16, 2023, as per the schedule released by IIT Kanpur
  • IIT Kanpur has already released the GATE Answer key for candidates.
  • The answer key was released on February 21, 2023
  • Candidates were allowed to raise their objections from February 22, 2023 to February 25, 2023.
  • GATE 2023 was conducted on February 4,5, 11 and 12, 2023 for candidates seeking admissions into PG courses at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee.

GATE Scores are also used for recruitment of trainees and apprentices under various PSU’s in India.

HOW TO CHECK GATE 2023 RESULT

In order to check the GATE 2023 scorecards, all the candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps:

  • Visit the official website of GATE 2023 — gate.iitk.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link which says, ” GATE Result 2023″ ( after the link is activated)
  • Enter your login credentials, such as registration number and other details
  • Click on submit
  • Your GATE 2023 scorecards will be displayed on the screen
  • Download it and take the print out of it.

The GATE scorecard can be used for seeking admission and/or financial assistance to: (i) Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts; and (ii) Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Arts and Science, in institutions supported by the MoE and other Government agencies.

Published Date: March 6, 2023 4:27 PM IST

