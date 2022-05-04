Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2022: Gauhati High Court has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Technical Officer. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of Gauhati High Court on ghcitanagar.gov.in. A total of 15 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Applicants can apply for posts till May 25, 2022. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.Also Read - DTC Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Apply For 357 Vacancies Today. Apply Online at dtc.delhi.gov.in

Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The online application will end on: May 25, 2022.

Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Senior Technical Officer: 15 posts

Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

As per the official notification, the candidate must not be less than 18 years and more than 32 years as of the last date of submission of the application.

Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: MCA/ B.E/ B.Tech (Computer Science/ Information Technology)/ DOEACC ‘B’ Level/ Master’s Degree. Master’s Degree in Physics/ Mathematics/ Statistics followed by PG Diploma in Computer Science/ Applications from a government recognised University/ Institution or B.Sc/ BCA or B.Sc in Physics/ Mathematics/ Statistics followed by post graduate diploma in Computer Science/ Applications from a government recognised university/ institution. Also Read - Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Application Process For 696 Posts to End Soon, Apply Now at bankofindia.co.in

Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2022 Expected Salary

Selected Candidates will receive a monthly salary of Rs 45,000. Also Read - India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 12,000; Class 10 Pass Out Candidates Can Apply For 38,926 Posts at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

The selection process will be notified in due course of time.

Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

To apply for the posts, a candidate must pay the application fee.

For APST/ SC/ST/PWD: Rs 150

For Others: Rs 300

Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

As per the official notice, the candidate should reach by post to “The Office of the Registrar, Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench, Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh- 791110.”