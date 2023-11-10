Home

Gauhati University Introduces Menstrual Leaves For Students; Check Details

According to an official notification issued by the Gauhati University, female students at the varsity as well as its affiliate colleges can avail menstrual leave.

Guwahati, Assam: In a landmark step in gender equality and women empowerment, the Gauhati University has introduced menstrual leave for students enrolled at the varsity and its various affiliate colleges.

Eligibility for availing menstrual leave:

According to the notification, the Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University has allowed a relaxation of 2 per cent for female students as ‘menstrual leave’ in minimum class attendance for all departments of Gauhati University as well as for the affiliated colleges.

With the leave provisions that are eligible for women students, a minimum class attendance of 73 per cent will be needed to sit in the semester examinations, the varsity notification stated.

The order in this regard will come into immediate effect, it said.

The development comes after directives sent out by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Women and Child Development earlier this year.

Menstrual health is an integral part of the health and well-being of a person and is a determinant of the quality of life, which includes things like mobility, work participation, access to education, dignity and freedom.

This policy by Gauhati University will help in recognising and addressing the unique challenges faced by female students during their menstrual cycles.

Established in 1948, Gauhati University is one of the premier institutions of higher education in the northeast India region and one of the most sought-after postgraduate institutions.

(With ANI inputs)

