Guwahati: The Gauhati University in Assam has been shut down for five days as a precautionary measure after 21 students test positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Moreover, the university has cancelled cultural night scheduled for December 14. Notably, the event was a talent search competition organised by the Postgraduate Students' Union of the university.

Issuing a notification in this regard, the Registrar of Gauhati University said in view of the screening being undertaken by the state government in the last 7 days and consequent upon the detection of Covid-19 cases amongst some of the university hostel dwellers, it is notified to all concerned that, as per the directives of the vice-chancellor, Gauhati University, the cultural night on 14-12-2021 of the Talent Search Competitions being organised by the Post Graduate Students' Union is hereby cancelled.

Not just the cultural night, the university has also shut the hostels from December 15 to December 19. As per updates, the COVID positive students were staying in AT-9 hostel.

As per the official notification, the physical classes have been cancelled during this period and the people from outside are barred from entering the university premises. However, offices will remain open with minimal staff during this time.

The development comes at a time when Assam reported 141 Covid-19 cases on Monday, with 70 from the Kamrup (Metro) district.