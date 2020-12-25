Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams will be held in April to May, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education announced on Thursday. Board Chairman Ramakrishna Samant told reporters that the state government has approved the proposal to conduct the standard 10 and 12 board examinations in April and May next year. Also Read - Goa Board 10th Result 2020 Date And Time Announced | Check All The Important Details Here

Practical examination for HSSC would be held from April 1 to April 24, while written exam would be held from April 26 to May 15, he said.

The practical examination for SSC will be held from April 5 to April 30 and written exam from May 13 to May 31. Subject-wise time-table will be notified by January 15, he said.