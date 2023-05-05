Home

GBSHSE Goa 12th Result 2023 to be Declared Tomorrow: Check Steps To Download Scorecard

This year, a total of 19802 candidates have appeared for the Goa 12th exams.

Goa HSSC Result 2023: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the Goa HSSC Results 2023 on May 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM. After the results are declared, the students can check their results through the link available on the official website. To check Goa HSSC Result 2023, students can check the official website – gbshse.in. They can also visit the website – result.gbshsegoa.net to check the results.

After the results are declared, the GBSHSE will issue the consolidated result sheets of the students on May 8, 2023 and the link will be available from 9 AM onwards.

The students must be knowing that the GBSHSE conducted the term 1 exam from November 10 to 25, 2022, while the term 2 exams were conducted from March 15 to 31, 2023. This year, a total of 19802 candidates have appeared for the Goa 12th exams.

Goa HSSC Result 2023: List of Websites to Check Score

gbshse.info

gbshse.gov.in

results.gbshsegoa.net

Goa HSSC Result 2023: Steps to Check Score

First, visit the official website at gbshse.gov.in.

Then, you need to click on the recent announcements section

After this, click on the ‘Goa Board 12th Result 2023’ link.

After that, you can fill out the captcha and enter the seat number or roll number

After submitting the details, Goa Board SSC result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference

Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.