GBSHSE Goa SSC Term 2 Final Datesheet 2023 Out At gbshse.in; Check Schedule, Exam Timing Here

GBSHSE Goa SSC Term 2 Final Datesheet 2023: Students can download the Goa board exam date sheet by visiting the official website of the Board at gbshse.in.

GBSHSE Goa SSC Term 2 Final Datesheet 2023: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the final date sheet for SSC Term 2 board exams 2023. Students can download the Goa board exam date sheet by visiting the official website of the Board at gbshse.in. As per the timetable, the Goa SSC term 2 examinations is slated to begin from April 1. Meanwhile, the SSC second terminal exams will conclude on April 22, 2023.

GBSHSE Goa SSC Term 2 Final Datesheet 2023: Check Exam Time Here

“The candidates may please note that the examination starts on each day at 9:30 a.m. The date and hour of commencement of examination of respective subject should be carefully noted by the Head of the Instituition and inform to the Candidate/s concerned,” the Board in an official notice said.

How to Download Goa Board Class 12 Term 2 Datesheet 2023?

Visit the official website of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) at gbshse.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Circular No 05. Final Date Sheet for Second Term S.S.C. Examination April 2023.

A new PDF document will appear on the screen.

Your GBSHSE Goa SSC Term 2 Final Datesheet 2023 will appear on the screen.

Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions carefully.

Download it and take the printout of it for future use.

The Board has also released the Class 12 term 2 datesheet for the 2023 board exams. The Goa board Class 12 second terminal exams will begin on March 15. The examination will end on March 31.