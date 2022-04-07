GCET 2022: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Goa has released the revised Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2022 exam date. “Goa Common Entrance Test GCET-2022, earlier scheduled to be conducted on 11th and 12th May, 2022 is deferred and shall be conducted on June 27 and 28, 2022”, said DTE Goa in official notification. The candidates must note that the board has also notified that the GCET dates are tentative. They stated that the dates will be confirmed only 10 days prior to the exam.

Earlier, the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) had announced that the Goa CET 2022 will be held on 11th and 12th May 2022. However, it was later postponed. The Goa CET 2022 notice also informed that the procedure and schedule of acceptance of application forms for GCET 2022 shall be duly notified on the DTE website. The GCET 2022 website is dte.goa.gov.in.

GCET 2022 Application Process:

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) is likely to soon release the Goa CET 2022 form in online mode. The application process of GCET 2022 includes – registration, filling application form, uploading documents and payment of the fee. After, the submission, they must take a printout of the same for future references.

The candidates must note that they should note that all details mentioned in the GCET 2022 online form should be valid and correct. The aspirants must also keep a passport-sized photograph, signature, class 10th and 12th marksheet, category certificate and other documents ready to avoid the last-minute glitches.