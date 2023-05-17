Home

GCET Result 2023 Declared at goacet.in; Direct Link, Steps to Check Subject-Wise Marks Here

GCET Result 2023: Candidates can check and download Goa CET Result 2023 by logging into the official website at https://www.goacet.in/.

GCET 2023 Result Link at goacet.in: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Government of Goa, has declared the result of the Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET 2023) today, May 18, 2023. All those students who have appeared for the examination can check and download Goa CET Result 2023 by logging into the official website at https://www.goacet.in/. The GCET examination was conducted on May 13 and May 14 for admission to programmes including engineering and pharmacy to the state’s universities and colleges affiliated with it. One can check the GCET Result, and GCET Subject-wise marks here.

How to Check And Download GCET 2023 Result?

Visit the official website of the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Government of Goa at https://www.goacet.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “GCET 2023 results.“ A new PDF document will appear on the screen. Scroll the PDF and check your roll number and subject-wise marks. Download GCET Result 2023 PDF and take a printout of it for future reference.

GCET 2023 paper was conducted for physics, chemistry, and mathematics subjects. Each paper was held for the duration of two hours. The physics paper was conducted on May 13 from 10:00 AM and 12:00 noon. The chemistry paper was conducted from 2:00 PM to 4:00 pm. The mathematics paper was conducted on May 14 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon.

Students must then register for Goa CET 2023 counselling. The details of the GCET 2023 counselling, including eligibility, application process, and important dates, will be available on the directorate’s official website. The administering body will allot seats to candidates based on their GCET 2023 counselling merit ranks, preferences entered by the candidate, and the availability of seats.

