GDS Exam 2019: India Post, Gujarat Circle has announced the results of the exam conducted to select candidates for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks. Those who appeared for the exam are requested to check their scores and the shortlisted list on the official website, i.e., appost.in.

Here’s How to Check Gujarat GDS Result 2019:

Step 1: Log onto the official website i.e. appost.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results link.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page.

Step 4: Now enter all the required details and a PDF format file will open.

Step 5: Check your result. Download and take a printout of the same for future use.