‘Get 90% And I’ll Meet You’: Vijay Deverakonda’s Reply on Fan Post is Going Viral

"…agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaaho to puri kayanat usey tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai(It is said that…if you love something from your heart, the whole universe starts trying to get

“…agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaaho to puri kayanat usey tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai(It is said that…if you love something from your heart, the whole universe starts trying to get it for you ), Well, Well, Well, this digital space has a unique ability to make your dreams come true in minute seconds. Recently, two female students posted a story on their Instagram account stating that they will kick-start their exam preparations only when Vijay Deverakonda, the renowned actor, comments on their video. And to your surprise, the actor has replied to the viral post. Don’t believe us? Check the actor’s post here.

Yes, indeed, Generation Z is known for its affinity towards short-form video content on platforms like Instagram and YouTube. Instagram reels and YouTube shorts, along with platforms like TikTok, have become immensely popular among Gen Z users. The female students posted the story on Instagram on February 15, 2024. “Just incase if we fail our exams, we have an excuse to blame on him,” the caption of the video reads.

Soon this video went viral; thousands of netizens started commenting while others expressed their reaction. “Best way of getting reply from celebrities,” commented a user. Another user wrote,”My Jealousy on its peak, after seeing his comment.”

“Well if they score 45% both, then combined score of them will me 90%, s0 it’s win win situation,” a third user wrote. “If allu arjun replies on this comment I will start deciding my future(with him),” added a fourth user.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshitha reddy (@harshithaareddy__)

After getting over 6 lakh likes and over 10,000 comments, Vijay Deverakonda, Arjun Reddy actor finally replied to the viral post.”Get 90% and I’ll meet you,” he replied. Ironically, the actor’s comment received more likes that the actual video.

