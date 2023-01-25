  • Home
GGSIPU Students Writes To Sisodia Raising Concern On Upcoming Semester Exam, Says Syllabus Incomplete

"Several GGSIPU students are facing problem due to short notice by the university regarding the upcoming semester exam. Students are claiming that syllabus was not complete and in short notice it was informed that exams are going to happen," the students wrote.

Updated: January 25, 2023 11:05 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

New Delhi: The students of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, better known as GGSIPU, wrote a letter to Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia raising concerns regarding the upcoming semester exam. In the letter, the students claimed that their syllabus was not completed and that they were not given enough time to prepare for the exams.

“Several GGSIPU students are facing problem due to short notice by the university regarding the upcoming semester exam. Students are claiming that syllabus was not complete and in short notice it was informed that exams are going to happen. Several students need time for preparation if the same will not be provided than many will not perform well,” they wrote in the letter.

“Student are trying to meet you but they are not being allowed to meet. Kindly meet them asap and resolve the issue at the earliest,” the letter further said.

Issues being faced by GGSIPU students in Delhi

  1. Syllabus is still incomplete
  2. Mid semester exam recently finished
  3.  No preparatory leave
  4. Just one day gap in each and every exam
  5. Delay in giving notice

The students have also taken to twitter to protest against their demands.

Published Date: January 25, 2023 10:39 AM IST

Updated Date: January 25, 2023 11:05 AM IST