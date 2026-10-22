Ghaziabad schools closed: Educational institutions to remain shut on October 23; Here’s why

According to the local administration, the mandate applies to all recognised educational entities, encompassing government, aided, and private schools alongside colleges and institutes of higher learning.

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Schools closed: Educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad to remain closed on October 23. ANI

Schools and colleges in Ghaziabad will be shut on Friday, October 23, as the district votes in the MLC elections. The district administration’s order gives all schools, from nursery to Class 12, a special holiday.

The closure comes through orders from the District School Inspector and the District Basic Education Officer. Schools under every board, CBSE and ICSE included, will stay shut. The order covers government, aided and recognised private schools, along with all colleges and higher education institutions.

Strict compliance required

The decision follows the scheduling of polling for the Meerut Division Graduate and Teacher Legislative Council elections on Friday. The administration has directed that the order be strictly enforced.

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The government order said voting for the 2026 biennial election in the Meerut Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council will be held on Friday, October 23, 2026. Because of this, a special holiday has been declared that day for all government, recognised and aided schools of every board, including CBSE and ICSE, and for all colleges and higher education institutions in Ghaziabad district.

UP declares 2-day closure of liquor shops

Liquor sales across Uttar Pradesh will remain prohibited across the state on October 23 and 27 in light of the Legislative Council (MLC) elections. According to an official order, all liquor outlets will remain closed on polling and counting days. Meanwhile, bars, clubs, hotels and restaurants serving alcohol will also be prohibited from doing so.

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Dry days have been declared on October 23 and October 27 for the upcoming UP Legislative Council elections. District Magistrate Vishakh G. issued the order to ensure peaceful polling for the 11 council seats and smooth conduct during vote counting.

If you are planning to dine out, note that the restrictions extend far beyond liquor shops. Bars, restaurants, clubs, and hotel lounges will not serve alcohol on October 23 and 27. Armed forces and paramilitary canteens must also comply, with local authorities ordering all excise license holders to ensure full closure.

UP MLC elections

The elections are being held for five Graduate Constituencies and six Teachers’ Constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Voting will be conducted through ballot papers. The five Graduate Constituencies are Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut and Allahabad-Jhansi. The six Teachers’ Constituencies are Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi, Meerut, Bareilly-Moradabad and Gorakhpur-Faizabad. Unlike regular Assembly polls where all registered adults can vote, eligibility here is restricted strictly to qualified graduates and teachers registered on the designated voter lists.