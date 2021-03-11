New Delhi: The General Insurance Corporation Of India, GIC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Officer Scale I posts. Those candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for Assistant Manager posts through the official site of GIC on gicofindia.com. The aspirants must note that the last date to apply for the post is till March 29, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 44 posts in the organization.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the important details below:

Opening date of application March 11, 2021

Last date of application March 29, 2021

Payment of Application fees March 11 to March 29, 2021

Tentative Date of online Examination May 9, 2021

Online Pre-recruitment training for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates April 26 to April 29, 2021

The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 30 years of age.

The candidate can apply only for one stream of his/her choice. In case of multiple applications across or within the discipline, only the last application submitted will be considered valid and the fee against all other applications will be forfeited.

GIC Officer Scale I Recruitment 2021: Application Fees

Candidates will have to pay Rs 850/- (plus GST @ 18%) as Processing and Examination fees have to be paid online if belonging to the general category. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST category, PH candidates, Female candidates, and the employees of GIC and GIPSA Member Companies are exempted from the fees. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of GIC.