Gita Press Website Allows Free download Of Ramcharitmanas In 10 Languages; Check How To Download

The Ramcharitmanas is available for download on the Gita Press website in as many as ten different languages, includes, Hindi, English, Nepali, and Telugu.

Download the Ramcharitmanas Ebook from Gita Press website for free.

Ram Mandir Consecration: In view of increased demand for Ramcharitmanas ahead of the much-anticipated January 22 Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Gita Press Saturday announced it will now allow users to read and download the holy book free of charge on its official website.

Citing limited physical space and increased demand, Gita Press manager Lalmani Tripathi said the Gorakhpur-based publisher has decided to allow users to download the book for free from its website.

“Currently, we are uploading the Ramcharitmanas to the Gita Press website. Starting from Tuesday, it will be available for free download. We will provide this service for 15 days, allowing up to 50,000 people to download,” Tripathi said.

If the demand increases, “we will scale-up the traffic capacity, enabling up to 1 lakh people to download the Ramcharitmanas simultaneously”, he said and added that this service could also be extended.

Here’s how to download Ramcharitmanas from the Gita Press website:

Visit the official website of Gita Press (https://www.gitapress.org/)

On the site’s homepage, click on the Ramcharitmanas banner.

Choose any of the 10 preferred language options for the and click on it.

This will open the book in another tab in your web browser in the language you selected.

Read the book online or click the download option to grab it in pdf format for offline reading.

‘Increased demand, limited space’

Tripathi revealed that the published has witnessed an unprecedented demand for the Ramcharitmanas since the Ram Mandir inauguration date was announced by the Ram Temple trust in October last year.

However, the Gita Press is not equipped to deal with such massive demand for the book.

“Due to limited space, we are unable to meet the demand for printing and distribution of the Ramcharitmanas,” Tripathi said.

“We do not have the preparedness to suddenly print and provide 2 lakh to 4 lakh copies of the Ramcharitmanas. Since last month, we have managed to make available 1 lakh copies of the book”, he said.

Even after this, the demand is not being met, Tripathi said and added that Gita Press does not have sufficient stock.

“In many places, we have to humbly say that we do not have stock available. Recently, we received a demand for 50,000 Ramcharitmanas from Jaipur and a demand for 10,000 copies came from Bhagalpur, which we had to regretfully decline. This is the scenario across the entire country,” the manager said.

Demand increased after ‘Pran Pratishtha’ announcement

Ever since the announcement of the date of “Pran Pratishtha” (consecration ceremony), there has been an increasing demand for the Ramcharitmanas and the pressure to supply the book has increased, he said.

People are so enthusiastic that they are considering distributing the Ramcharitmanas, the Sunderkand and the Hanuman Chalisa on a large-scale for recitation, Tripathi said.

He said after the “Pran Pratishtha”, the demand for the book may further increase as a people visiting ayodhya after the ceremony, “might think about taking the Ramcharitmanas as ‘prasad’ to their homes”.

“Considering that we publish books in 15 languages and have over 2,500 book distributors associated with us, we also need to take into account their demands as their livelihoods are dependent on it. We are exploring various options to expand our capacity so that we can meet the increasing demand for books,” Tripathi said.

Giving a comparison, he said in 2022, it had printed and distributed around 75,000 copies of the Ramcharitmanas. Since the announcement of the date of the “Pran Prathistha” at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the demand for the book has increased manifold, he said.

Established in 1923, the Gita Press is one of the world’s largest publishers, and according to its manager Lalmani Tripathi, it has published 95 crore books in 15 languages. The Gorakhpur-based publisher, which was awarded the Gandhi Peace Prize last year, has stores across the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

