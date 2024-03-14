Home

Gitam University Student Death: Vice Chancellor, Security In-Charge Booked

Dasari Bramhassai Reddy from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, was a B.Tech student who died after falling from the sixth floor of the University building on Tuesday night.

Gitam University Student Death: In connection with the suspicious death of a student, Karnataka police on Thursday filed a case against seven persons including the Vice Chancellor and security in-charge of Gitam University. The case has been registered in Doddaballapur Rural Police Station following a complaint by the father of the deceased. As per the news agency IAN report, the case is registered under the IPC Section 304 for culpable homicide, police sources stated. Gitam University is located near Nagadenahalli Doddaballapur, 44 kilometres from Bengaluru.

Dasari Bramhassai Reddy from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, was a B.Tech student who died after falling from the sixth floor of the University building on Tuesday night. Reddy was studying in the first year. He had gone to the sixth floor after dinner. It is not ascertained whether his death was an accident. Preliminary investigation suggested that the place near the window on the sixth floor was not slippery. The family of the deceased clarified that there was no tension in the family and that he had not complained of ragging to them, adding that they were shocked by the incident.

Gitam University Student Death: 3rd Incident in Four Months

Police sources explained that this is the third incident of death of a student studying at the university in four months. A foreign girl student had committed suicide in November, 2023, and on February 6, a male student had come under a train.

(With IANS Inputs)

