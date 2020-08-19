New Delhi: The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Indian School Certificate Examinations Board on a plea seeking for a direction to provide a one-time relief to those who have failed in classes 9 and 11, as the CBSE did. Also Read - Ahead of SC’s Verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's Plea, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Says ‘Lead Us From Darkness Unto Light’

On May 13, 2020, the CBSE issued a notification allowing a school-based retest for those who could not clear class 9 and 11 this year. The same-year retest is a one-time measure so that the students do not lose a year. The move is aimed at reducing stress in the times of the pandemic.

However, ICSE has not yet adopted any such measure for this year. The plea said if ICSE students do not get the chance of appearing in the retest while CBSE students are getting, it will be inequal treatment.

In an earlier ruling, the Apex Court had allowed ICSE to follow the decisions taken by the CBSE regarding exams — with necessary changes.