Basant Panchami GK Quiz: 10 Questions on Basant Panchami 2023

Find objective type questions on cultural festival Basant Panchami. Basant Panchami has very important place in Indian culture. It falls in the Hindu calendar month Magh.

Basant Panchmi is celebrated on the 5th day of the moon’s phase in the Hindi month Magh (January/February). Basant or Vasant means “spring,” and Panchami mean “the fifth day.” Vasant Panchami falls on the fifth day of the Basant season or first day of Spring.

Basant Panchmi is celebrated throughout India in different forms and with different rituals. Basant ritu or Basant season is very important and almost supreme to all seasons. So, it is also called as Ritu Raj or King of all the seasons. Writers and poets have depicted this month in a special ways and Basant has received very special treatment in the Hindi poetry. It is known as the season of love and affection. Spring season similar to Basant has got special treatment in English literature, especially in English poetry.

Indian culture is a very important part of all the competitive exams in India, it has been mentioned in the Ciivil Services Exam syllabus. Basant Panchmi, which has a very important cultural effect on Indian psyche and ethos must be prepared well by the candidates. We are providing a simple level quiz on Basant Panchmi.

1. Vasant Panchami or Shree Panchami stands for which Hindu Festival?

a. Saraswati Pujab

b. Durga Puja

c. Holi

d. Ganesh Puja

2. Basant Festival of Kites is observed in which part of India during Vasant Panchami?

a. Gujarat

b. Delhi

c. Punjab

d. Uttar Pradesh

3. Which day of the month of ‘Magha’ is Vasant Panchami celebrated in India?

a. Fourth

b. Fifth

c. Sixth

d. Seventh

4. Which goddess is worshiped as the goddess of learning, wisdom, knowledge and fine arts?

a. Lakshmi

b. Kali

c. Durga

d. Saraswati

5. Basant is celebrated at the dargah of Nizamuddin Aulia. Where is the Dargah located?

a. Punjab

b. Delhi

c. Uttar Pradesh

d. Bihar

6. What is the customary color of Vasant Pnachami?

a. Yellow

b. Red

c. Saffron

d. Green

7. Who gave the boon to goddess Saraswati that she would also be worshipped on Vasant Pnachami?

a. Lord Brahma

b. Lord Krishna

c. Lord Vishnu

d. Lord Shiva

8. The Sufi community observes Basant Panchami as which festival?

a. Sufi Basant

b. Basanti Sufi

c. Sufi Sutra

d. Basant Sufiyanama

9. Vasant Panchami is observed in which season?

a. Autumn

b. Summer

c. Spring

d. Winter

10. Which instrument is seen in the hands of goddess Saraswati?

a. Santoor

b. Veena

c. Sarod

d. Tanpura

Answers:

1. A

2. C

3. B

4. D

5. B

6. A

7. B

8. A

9. C

10. B