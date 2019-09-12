New Delhi: The Global University Ranking List 2020 by Times Higher Education (THE) didn’t come as a piece of good news for India as not a single university from the country was featured in top 300 ranking. This is happening for the first time since 2012 though the total number of entries from India has risen from 49 in 2018 to 56 this year. In the past few years, India was the fifth most-represented nation in the World University Ranking.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has fallen from the 251-300 ranking last year to the 301-350 ranking this time. According to THE, around seven Indian universities have fallen into a lower ranking this year.

Notably, the Indian university with the highest-ranking in the Global University Rankings List 2020 was Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar, which made it to the top 350 universities.

Here are the six Indian Universities in the Top 500 Global University Rankings List 2020:

Indian Institute of Science: 301-350

Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar: 301-350

Indian Institute of Technology, Indore: 351-400

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay: 401-500

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi: 401-500

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur: 401-500

