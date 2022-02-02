New Delhi: Claiming that college authorities keep them in dark, 66 students of Glocal Medical College in Saharanpur have written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking permission for euthanasia (The practice of intentionally ending a life to relieve pain and suffering). The students have alleged that they took admission to the medical college after clearing NEET in 2016. However, just three months later, the Medical Council of India (MCI) debarred the institute, ordering the suspension of their classes.Also Read - Assembly Polls 2022: Election Commission Appoints Fifteen Former Bureaucrats As Special Observers In 5 States

The letter to President Kovind asserted that the college continued the course despite being de-recognised by the MCI. Furthermore, the letter said that the students have no hope as they have exercised all possible options, including knocking on the door of Allahabad high court. Left with no option, they seek to end their lives, reported Hindustan Times.

Reacting to the students' allegations, Glocal University vice-chancellor Akeel Ahmed said that MCI cancelled the No Objection Certificate (NOC) granted to the institute on the appeal of these students. "They filed a writ petition in the high court, and then in the Supreme Court. On both occasions, the plea was dismissed. Despite this, we continue to stand with our students," Hindustan Times quoted Ahmed as saying.

As per the reports, the MCI had debarred the Glocal Medical College owing to its poor infrastructure. In September 2020, the UP government had sought directives from the Union Health Ministry for the transfer of MBBS students from this medical varsity to other colleges.