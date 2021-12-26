GMRCL Recruitment 2022: Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited (GMRCL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies for the posts of Station Controller, Train Operator (SC/TO), Customer Relations Assistant(CRA), Junior Engineer (JE), and Maintainer. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts on or January 21, 2022. Note, the exam will be held in the month of February. Candidates can apply for the various posts through the official website of Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited, gujaratmetrorail.com.Also Read - JSSC CGL Recruitment 2022 For Various Job Posts Out on jssc.nic.in | Registration Begins From Jan 15

Total Posts: 118

Station Controller/ Train Operator (SC/TO): 71 Posts

Customer Relations Assistant(CRA): 11 Posts

Junior Engineer (JE): 3 Posts

Maintainer: 33 Posts

GMRCL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

Station Controller/ Train Operator (SC/TO): Diploma in Engineering in Mechanical / Electrical / Computer Science or Electronic discipline from a Government Recognized University / Institute.

Customer Relations Assistant(CRA): Science Graduate in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics discipline from a Government Recognized University / Institute.

Junior Engineer (JE): Diploma in Engineering in Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics from a Government Recognized University / Institute.

Maintainer: SSLC pass with ITI (Two Years) in Fitter /Electrician / Electronics) from a Government Recognized University / Institute.

Age Limit

Station Controller/ Train Operator (SC/TO): 18 to 28 Years

Customer Relations Assistant(CRA): 18 to 28 Years

Junior Engineer: 18 to 28 Years

Maintainer: 18 to 25 Years

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the Written Exam, and Gujarati Language test. The written exam will be held for 100 marks while the Gujarati Language test will be held for 20 marks. According to the official notification, Securing minimum score (General category candidates 60 percent marks and for reservation category (SC/ST / OBC) candidates 50 percent marks) in the test of Gujarati language shall only be considered for selection. The marks in the Gujarati language will not be considered for merit listing.

How to Apply

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online in three steps

Online Application Registration Online Payment of Fees Photograph & Signature Scan and Upload

For more details on the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited Recruitment application process, eligibility and selection, check out the official notification shared below.

Click Here: GMRCL Recruitment 2022 Detailed Notification

Click Here: GMRCL Online Application Link