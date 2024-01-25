Home

Education

GO4Youth Olympiad Registration: Cash Award to Top 3; E-Certificates to All; Know Who Can Apply?

GO4Youth Olympiad Registration: Cash Award to Top 3; E-Certificates to All; Know Who Can Apply?

The GO4Youth Olympiad is a distinctive interdisciplinary program tailored for students aged 18-25 years in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) across India.

The GO4Youth Olympiad is a distinctive interdisciplinary program tailored for students aged 18-25 years in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) across India. It is designed to create awareness focusing on environmental and sustainability issues. The upcoming GO4Youth Olympiad organized by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) and endorsed by the University Grants Commission (UGC), Ministry of Education (MoE) and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Government of India, and this initiative aligns with the national agenda for environmental education.

Trending Now

The last date for submission of the online application is February 25, 2024. The examination will be held online from April 8 to 12,2024. Sharing a post on X, the University Grants Commission wrote,” If you are a student aged 18-25 years, do participate in GO4Youth Olympiad (Green Olympiad for Youth). Step into your role in environmental and sustainability issues. 🗓️Launch Date: 31st January, 2024 ⏱️: 2:00 PM👉🏼Registration Deadline: 25th February, 2024.”

You may like to read

If you are a student aged 18-25 years, do participate in GO4Youth Olympiad (Green Olympiad for Youth). Step into your role in environmental and sustainability issues. 🗓️Launch Date: 31st January, 2024 ⏱️: 2:00 PM 👉🏼Registration Deadline: 25th February, 2024 pic.twitter.com/PzTl5pU2XH — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) January 24, 2024



Check important dates, the official website, the exam schedule, and other important details related to the GO4Youth Olympiad.

GO4Youth Olympiad – Last Date: February 25, 2024

GO4Youth Olympiad Exam Date: April 8 to 12.2024

GO4Youth Olympiad – Will it Benefit Students?

Participating in the GO4Youth Olympiad offers students a chance to deepen their awareness about Mission LiFE and other national priority schemes. This aligns with the national agenda and empowers the youth to actively contribute to the country’s sustainable development goals.

E-certificates for all participants.

Merit and distinction e-certificates for rank holders.

Cash awards for the top three positions.

Membership in TERI’s youth network.

Internship opportunities at TERI and other renowned institutes.

Development of an impressive environment portfolio

GO4Youth Olympiad – Who Can Apply?

Students in the age group of 18-25 years are eligible.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.