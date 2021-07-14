Panaji: The Goa Board class 12 students who are waiting for GBSHSE HSSC Results 2021, we have some important news for you. According to the reports, the Goa 12th Result 2021 is likely to be declared by this week. The state board chairman, Bhagirath Shetye told The Times of India that class 12 results are expected to be announced later this week itself. Soon after the formal announcement of the Goa Board class 12 results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. gbshse.gov.in. The candidates must note that the board is likely to announce the Goa Board class 12 results between July 15 to 18, 2021 (Tentative).Also Read - Goa Board GBSHSE Class 10 SSC Results DECLARED, Check Result Links And Other Details Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results: Also Read - LIVE NOW Goa Board Class 10 Results 2021: GBSHSE Announces SSC Results at gbshsegoa.net | DIRECT LINK HERE

Visit the official website of GBSHSE i.e., gbshse.gov.in Enter the seat number or name as mentioned in the admit card in the login window. Click on “Get Results” to view your Goa Board Result 2021. Download the result and save it for further reference. Students can also take a printout of the result.

The board had earlier announced the Goa Board class 10 results. The results were announced on July 12, 2021. This year, a total of 19200 students have registered for Class 12 exams are waiting for Goa 12th Result 2021. Also Read - Goa Board Class 10 Exam 2021: GBSHSE Comes up With Marking Scheme For Finalising Results | Details Here

The board examinations were cancelled this year due to the prevailing COVID 19 situation in the country and the state. GBSHSE has prepared Goa 12th Result 2021 on the basis of internal assessment and evaluation criteria shared before.

Evaluation Process

According to the Marks Tabulation policy for Goa Board Class 12 Result 2021, the GBSHSE plans to adopt 30:30:40 marks tabulation policy to prepare the Goa 12th Result 2021 based on internal assessment. In the theory portion of the Goa HSSC Exam 2021, marks would be awarded to students in the ratio of 30:30:40, where the weightage of Class 10 would be 30% of the average mark of the best three performing subjects. 30% of Class 11 Final Marks in theory papers and 40% of the Class 12 Unit Test, FT, Midterm and Periodical test.