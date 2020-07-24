Goa Board 10th Result 2020: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Education (GBSHSE) will announce the Goa 10th result on July 28 at 4:30 PM. The result will be released on official website gbshse.gov.in. Students are requested to keep a tab on the official website, in case there are more updates on Goa Board 10th result 2020. Also Read - MBOSE SSLC Class 10 Result 2020 Date Out Now, Know Here When And How to Check

Notably, the exams were conducted from May 21 to June 6, as they got postponed in March owing to the ongoing COVID pandemic. Last year, the result was declared on May 21, and the pass percentage was recorded to be 92.47.

Goa Board Class 10 Result 2020: Steps to check scores once results are announced:

Step 1: Visit the official website at gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says “Click here for GOA BOARD SSC RESULTS 2020”

Step 3: Enter all the details asked. Enter the captcha code

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your Goa Board Class 10 Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen. Take a print-out for a future reference

Students can also get also get their Goa Board Class 10 Result 2020 on following websites:

1) examresults.net/goa

2) schools9.com

3) KnowYourResult.com