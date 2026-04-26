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Goa Board 10th Result 2026: GSEB SSC 10th Result, Marksheet soon at gbshse.in; how to check Digilocker, official website

Goa Board 10th Result 2026: GSEB SSC 10th Result, Marksheet soon at gbshse.in; how to check Digilocker, official website

Gujarat Board 10th Result 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Gandhinagar will declare the GSEB 10th Result 2026 anytime soon. Students can access the GSEB SSC 10

Goa Board 10th Result 2026: GSEB SSC 10th Result, Marksheet soon at gbshse.in; how to check Digilocker, official website(Photo Credit: Representational Image)

Gujarat Board 10th Result 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Gandhinagar will declare the GSEB 10th Result 2026 anytime soon. Students can access the GSEB SSC 10th Result 2026 at gbshse.in. To access the Gujarat GSEB 10th Result 2026, a candidate must enter his/her roll number and registration number. Along with the Gujarat Board Class 10 result 2026, the board will announce the total pass percentage and gender-wise pass percentage.

Goa Board 10th Result 2026: When will the GSEB SSC 10th Result be released?

According to the notice, the Goa Board Class 10th Result will be announced today, April 26, at 5:00 PM in the Manthan Conference Hall, Second Floor of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Porvorim, Goa.

Goa Board 10th Result 2026: Official Website to check the GSEB SSC 10th Result?

Students can download the results via the websites given below

gbshse.in

results.gbshsegoa.net

Digilocker

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