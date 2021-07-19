Goa Board HSSC Result 2021 DECLARED: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will formally announce the Goa HSSC Result 2021 today evening. The Goa Board issued an official notification on the website on Sunday citing that the GBSHSE Class 12 Result 2021 will be declared at 5 PM today. The scores have already been released on the official website on July 18. Students who appeared for the Class 12 exam can check their scores via the official website – gbshse.gov.in.Also Read - Goa HSSC Result 2019: GBSHSE Releases Class 12th Result at gbshse.gov.in, 89.59 Per Cent Students Pass Exam

More than 18,000 students of Arts, Science and Commerce streams appeared for the Goa Board Class 12 examinations. However, like most other states, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant decided to cancel the GBSHSE exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goa Board Class 12 HSSC Result 2021: Here are a few things to remember

Direct Link For Goa Board Class 12 HSSC Result 2021