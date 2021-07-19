Goa Board HSSC Result 2021 DECLARED: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will formally announce the Goa HSSC Result 2021 today evening. The Goa Board issued an official notification on the website on Sunday citing that the GBSHSE Class 12 Result 2021 will be declared at 5 PM today. The scores have already been released on the official website on July 18. Students who appeared for the Class 12 exam can check their scores via the official website – gbshse.gov.in.Also Read - Goa HSSC Result 2019: GBSHSE Releases Class 12th Result at gbshse.gov.in, 89.59 Per Cent Students Pass Exam
More than 18,000 students of Arts, Science and Commerce streams appeared for the Goa Board Class 12 examinations. However, like most other states, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant decided to cancel the GBSHSE exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Goa Board Class 12 HSSC Result 2021: Here are a few things to remember
Direct Link For Goa Board Class 12 HSSC Result 2021
- The GBSHSE HSSC Result 2021, or Goa Board Class 12 Result, was declared online yesterday.
- Students require these details to access the result – Name, Seat Number, School Index Number, Date of Birth.
- A brief ceremony will be held virtually for students at 5 PM on Monday from the Directorate of Education at Porvorim. Goa Board Chairman Bhagirath Shetye is expected to present the results.
- The Goa Board will be declaring the list of toppers along with the Class 12 results.
- Goa Board HSSC Result 2021 will be declared on the basis of 30:40:30 evaluation criteria – where 30% marks were taken from class 10 performance, 30 % marks from Class 11 performance and 40% marks from class 12 performance.
- There is no update on this year’s overall pass percentage of Goa Board Class 12 Result 2021 till now.
- Last year, 85.30% students from Arts stream, 92.82% from Commerce and 88.96% from Science stream had passed the Goa Board HSSC result.