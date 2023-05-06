Home

Goa Board HSSC 12th Result 2023 Toppers List: GBSHSE HSSC Results Declared, Check Scores Here

The Class 12 or HSSC exam was conducted by the Board in two terms- term 1 was conducted from November 10 to November 25, 2022

Goa Board 12th Result 2023 Toppers List:

GBSHSE HSSC Results: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released Goa board 12th Result 2023 today, May 6, 2023. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check GBSHSE HSSC Results. The candidates can check the scores on the official website of GBSHSE board on gbshse.in and on results.gbshsegoa.net.

The Class 12 or HSSC exam was conducted by the Board in two terms- term 1 was conducted from November 10 to November 25, 2022 and term 2 was conducted from March 15 to March 31, 2023 in the state at various exam centres.

This year a total of 19802 candidates have appeared for the exam out of which 9930 are boys and 9872 are girls.

Goa board 12th Result 2023 TOPPERS LIST:

The list will be updated soon.

Goa board 12th Result 2023: How to Check Scores

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the scores

Visit the official websites at gbshse.net

On the homepage, click on the Goa HSSC 2023 Result link

Key in your credentials and log in

Goa class 12th result will appear on the display screen.

Take a printout of your result and take its printout for future use.

KEY UPDATES

Goa Board class 12th result declared. The overall pass percentage is 95.46%.

This year a total of 19377 candidates appeared for the examination of which 18,497 candidates passed the examination.

Overall pass percentage: 95.46%

Boys pass percentage: 95.03%

Girl’s pass percentage: 95.88%

