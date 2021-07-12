Goa Board Class 10 Results 2021: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the Goa Board SSC result 2021 today. According to the reports, the Board will announce the results at 5 PM today. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. gbshsegoa.net / results.gbshsegoa.net. The candidates who are waiting for the results are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results.Also Read - Goa Board Class 10 Exam 2021: GBSHSE Comes up With Marking Scheme For Finalising Results | Details Here

The official website i.e. gbshse.info via which the candidates will be able to check the results is not working right now. The students will only be able to access it, once the result is announced officially by the Goa Board. Also Read - Goa Board Exam 2021: GBSHSE Class 10, 12 Exams Postponed Due To COVID Surge

LIVE UPDATES: Also Read - Goa Board SSC Time Table 2021 Released At gbshse.info | Check GBSHSE Date Sheet And Direct Link Here

4.55 pm: Goa SSC Result 2021: New link for result activated at gbshse.gov.in

A new link for result has just been activated. It is http://www.gbshsegoa.net/#/home.

4.50 pm: The Goa Board candidates can check the results at gbshsegoa.net / results.gbshsegoa.net.

4.32 pm: For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Go to gbshsegoa.net / results.gbshsegoa.net Click on the link for Goa Board SSC Result 2021. Enter ‘Seat Number’ and ‘Captcha’ in the provided space. Click on the green ‘Get Result’ button. Check your result

4.30 pm: Goa Board class 10 results will be announced at 5 pm:

In the result, marks in each subject and qualifying status will be mentioned. This time, Goa SSC exams were not held, hence, the result has been prepared based on alternative criteria. The board has given 80% weightage to term exam / unit test / periodical test / preliminary exam / year end assessment and the remaining 20% weightage has been given to internal assessment.

How to check Goa SSC result via SMS:

To check the result via sms students need to type, ‘RESULTGOA10ROLLNO’ and send it to 56263 or 5676750. In return, marks and status of the students will be replied back.

Goa Board SSC Result 2021 date and time

Initially, the date for the announcement of the result was July 13, 2021. However, yesterday, GBSHSE announced that the result has been prepared and will be announced on July 12, 2021.

The board also informed that the result will be announced in the evening, at 5:00 pm.