Goa Board Class 12 Exams 2021: The Goa government has mulled three options for students awaiting a decision on the Goa Board Class 12 exams, a day after Centre cancelled the CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 in view of the ongoing pandemic. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant held a meeting on Wednesday with the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) and will also consult the Union Education Ministry before taking a call on Class 12 exams.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said 21,000 students are eligible to appear for the Class 12 Goa board exams.

"We have three suggestions before us right now. One is to cancel the exams, declare results on internal assessment of marks (secured during the academic year) and allow those who are keen on taking the exam to appear for it, and the second option is to declare both the results (internal assessment and final examination) together," Sawant said.

“The third option is to hold exams for everyone,” he added.

The Goa government is looking into the suggestions and will study decisions taken by the education boards of various other states as well as consult the Union Education Ministry by Wednesday evening, he said, adding that the board has not received anything in writing from the CBSE, etc.

The Chief Minister said that many students depend on Class 12 exam marks for availing scholarships or for their job pursuit, suggesting that these were the reasons why he was hesitant to cancel the exams outright.

“We are also considering various (higher) exams that science students take (after Class 12) like JEE, NEET. Hence, a decision on the Class 12 exams will be taken today considering all the factors,” Sawant said.

“We will take a call on the matter by evening,” the chief minister noted.