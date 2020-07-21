Panaji: The Academic Council of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has decided to curtail syllabus in Science and Mathematics subjects by up to 30 per cent, to prevent anxiety among stakeholders including students, a circular issued by the Board said. Also Read - Goa HSSC Result 2019: GBSHSE Releases Class 12th Result at gbshse.gov.in, 89.59 Per Cent Students Pass Exam

The circular issued on Tuesday, which has been circulated to all heads of Secondary and Higher Secondary schools in the state, also said that the curtailment of syllabus is in sync with the Central Board of Secondary Education syllabus.

"Academic Council of the Board has decided curtailment in the syllabus to the extent of 28 per cent to 30 per cent in the major subjects for the academic year 2020-21. The syllabus in Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics for Class XII is curtailed in line with CBSE syllabus for the benefit of students answering competitive examinations at national level," the circular said.

“The revised syllabus for the academic year 2020-21 is hereby notified to avoid anxiety among students, teachers, heads of institutions and parents,” it also said.

The circular has been issued in the wake of the viral pandemic, which has delayed the re-opening of schools in the state, which has seen a sustained spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state.