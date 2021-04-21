Panaji: Amid the growing cases of Coronavirus in the state, the Goa government on Wednesday announced to postpone the GBSHSE class 10 and class 12 examinations. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the Board will inform 15 days in advance before holding the exams. The Goa Board Exams 2021 were scheduled to begin on April 24. Earlier on Monday, a senior Congress leader Digambar Kamat, Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai and Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte had urged the government to postpone the board exams. Also Read - Night Curfew in Goa From Tonight; Casinos, Restaurants to Operate at 50% Capacity | Details