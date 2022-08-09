GBSHSE Exam Date 2022 Update: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education GBSHSE has announced the Goa board exam dates 2022-23 for both Classes 10th and 12th. The candidates who are preparing for the Goa Board Class 10 and Class 12 examination can check the exam dates on the official website of the board i.e. gbshse.in.Also Read - Goa Board 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: GBSHSE Formally Announces HSSC Results; Things to Remember

According to the dates announced by the Goa board, the Term 1 exam will begin on November 10, 2022 and the Term 2 exams will begin on April 1, 2023. While, Goa board HSSC Exam Term 1 will begin on November 10, 2022 and the term 2 exams will begin on March 1, 2022.

The candidates must note that the exams 2023 will be conducted in two Terms.

GBSHSE SSC 2023 Exam DateGBSHSE HSSC 2023 exam date Goa board Class 10th/SSC Event Dates Theory Exam First Term begins 10-Nov-22 Second Term begins 1-Apr-23 Practical exam NSQF Subjects March 3, 2023 onwards Science/Geography/History 3/1/2023 Onwards Pre voactional/CWSN special subject March 13, 2023 onwards SSC 2023 registration dates Application process begins 8-Aug-22 Application ends(Without late fee) 8-Sep-22 GBSHSE HSSC 2023 exam date

The students are required to register for the exam prior to the examination. Only registered candidates will be allowed to appear for the Goa board exam 2023. The application process for both SSC and HSSC classes has begun on the official website.

Here are some of the important details: