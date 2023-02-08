Home

Goa Board GBSHSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022 Out at result1.gbshse.in; Direct Link, Important Dates Here

Goa Board GBSHSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022 at result1.gbshse.in: Students can download Goa Board SSC/Class 10 Term 1 Result 2022 by visiting the official website at result1.gbshse.in.

GBSHSE Goa Board Term 1 Result 2022: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the result for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 term 1 examination today, February 8, 2023. Students can download Goa Board SSC/Class 10 Term 1 Result 2022 by visiting the official website at result1.gbshse.in. In order to access the scorecard, a candidate needs to enter his/her required credentials such as seat number, school index, and date of birth.

The Board has also opened the OMR re-verification portal for Goa SSC term 1 result 2022. “First Term Performance is available here !,” reads the statement on the website. Candidates will be able to view their responses along with the response sheet on the above-mentioned website.

Candidates can also verify the accuracy of their responses. In case of any error/discrepancy, the same may be challenged through online mode. One can challenge through online mode by paying Rs 25 for each response. In case of a successful challenge, the amount charged will be refunded to the said candidate. The last date to raise issues against the OMR sheet till February 17.

Goa SSC 10th term 1 results 2023: Check Official Website

result1.gbshse.in

“Candidates to verify accuracy of their responses by comparing actual response sheet with response sheet captured by the system. Incase of any error/discrepancy the same may be challenged through online mode. The provision is made therein. To challenge, each response will be charged at the rate of Rs.25/-. In case of successful challenge, the amount charged will be refunded to the said candidate,” GBSHSE in an official statement said.

Direct Link: Goa 10th term 1 Result 2023

How to Download Goa Board SSC 10th Term 1 Results 2023?

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the scorecard. Follow the steps given below.

Visit the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) official website at result1.gbshse.in.

Look for the link available on the homepage.

Enter the login credentials such as the seat number, school index, and date of birth.

Your GBSHSE Goa Class 10th result will be displayed on the screen.

Download GBSHSE 10th results and take a printout of it for future reference.

The Board conducted the GBSHSE Class 10 board exams for the term 1 examination between November 10 to November 29, 2022. No mark sheet for performance at the 1st term will be issued. However, the final mark sheet will be issued after collating the performance of both Term examinations. For more details, please check the official website of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.

