Goa Board Class 10 Results Announced: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced Goa Board SSC result 2021. The result has been announced online, at the official website gbshse.gov.in. The candidates can now check the results on the official website of the board. This year, the Goa SSC exams were not held, hence, the result has been prepared based on alternative criteria. The board has given 80% weightage to term exam / unit test / periodical test / preliminary exam / year end assessment and the remaining 20% weightage has been given to internal assessment.Also Read - LIVE NOW Goa Board Class 10 Results 2021: GBSHSE Announces SSC Results at gbshse.gov.in | LINKS HERE

Students who will qualify the exam, can apply for Goa class 11th entrance exam. The registration for Also Read - Goa Board SSC Time Table 2021 Released At gbshse.info | Check GBSHSE Date Sheet And Direct Link Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results: Also Read - GBSHSE Exam 2021: Goa Class 10, 12 Board Exams To Be Held in April-May, Check Details Here

On the official website, gbshse.gov.in, the direct link to check the result has been activated.

Click the link “Click here for GOA BOARD EXAM RESULTS 2020”

Then, click the link “get result” which leads to “http://www.gbshsegoa.net/#/home”.

Now click “SSC Results 2021”, which opens the url http://www.gbshsegoa.net/#/home.

After that enter seat number, and captcha code.

How to check Goa SSC result via SMS:

To check the result via sms students need to type, ‘RESULTGOA10ROLLNO’ and send it to 56263 or 5676750. In return, marks and status of the students will be replied back.

Goa Board SSC Result 2021 date and time

Initially, the date for the announcement of the result was July 13, 2021. However, yesterday, GBSHSE announced that the result has been prepared and will be announced on July 12, 2021.

The board also informed that the result will be announced in the evening, at 5:00 pm.