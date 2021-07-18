Goa Class 12th HSSC Result 2021 Released: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the results of higher secondary school certificate (Class 12) on July 19 on its official website gbshse.gov.in. Students can log on to the website to check their results on Monday evening.Also Read - CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2021: Board to Announce Result Date And Time on THIS Day

Board chairman Bhagirath Shetye said that the board will formally declare the HSSC results at 5 pm on Monday.

The results would be announced at the Directorate of Education at Porvorim, Shetye said, adding that he would make a presentation on the analysis and other feature of the results.

How to check Goa Board Class 12 HSSC Result 2021 online:

Visit the website of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Education

Click on the link ‘Goa Board Results’ available on the homepage

Click on ‘HSSC Result 2021’, or click on the direct link here

Enter details such as seat number, school index number, date of birth and student’s first name

Click on submit and check Goa Board 12th Result 2021

Take a printout of the marksheet for future reference

Goa Board HSSC Result 2021 is declared on the basis of 30:40:30 evaluation criteria. The criteria approved by the Goa Board means 30% marks were taken from class 10 performance, 30 % marks from Class 11 performance and 40% marks from class 12 performance.

Class 12 exams of Goa Board were cancelled due to COVID 19 outbreak. A total of 18,195 students studied in Class 12 of the Goa board this year.